Harper Woods boy, 10, in critical condition after being shot in head

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head Saturday in Harper Woods, police said.

Officials said police were called at about 3 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 19000 block of Washtenaw Street near Moross and Kelly roads for a report of a shooting.

They arrived and found a 10-year-old who had been shot once in the head, according to authorities. Medics took him to a hospital.

Police said their initial investigation showed the gunshot was self-inflicted.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

