Bond lowered for gas station clerk charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting

Bond for the gas station clerk charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month has been lowered.

Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, originally was arraigned with $200,000 bond, and he would have had to pay all of it to be released. His bond was lowered by 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King Thursday to $100,000, of which he will only have to pay 10% of to be released.

If he can pay that bond, he will be on house arrest with a GPS tether, the prosecutor's office said.

Aiyash locked customers inside of a Detroit gas station May 6 after Samuel McCray became upset that his credit card was declined for an approximately $4 purchase, prosecutors said. Inside was McCray and three other customers.

McCray became irate and began yelling at Aiyash to let him out. He threatened to shoot everyone in the gas station if Aiyash didn't let him leave, but Aiyash refused to open the door, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Anna Posigian said during Aiyash's arraignment.

The three customers inside begged and pleaded to be let out, Posigian said. Aiyash then unlocked the doors but did not tell the customers he had done so, prosecutors said. About 15 seconds later, McCray shot the three customers, injuring a 37-year-old man and a 60-year-old man and killing Gregory Kelly, 37.

Aiyash "caused the death of Gregory Kelly by committing a grossly negligent act by intentionally locking the door to the only available exit and preventing Mr. Kelly from escaping a dangerous situation where a customer was threatening to commit an act of violence," the Prosecutor's Office said.

McCray is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearm.

Aiyash's attorney, Jamil Khuja, asked 36th District Court Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath for a personal recognizance bond because he said his client was not a danger to the community or a flight risk. He said prosecutors are trying to hold Aiyash responsible for a crime committed by someone else.

"When this happened, he's at work, he's by no means involving himself in any criminal activity. He's at work performing his job," Khuja said. "It's really not fair, while presumed innocent, to hold him in custody while (prosecutors) test out a legal theory that's never been done before. ... He was doing his job. Did he panic and act inappropriately in a way? Maybe, but that's the best they can argue here."

