Boil water advisory issued in Wayne, Westland and Romulus

Residents in parts of Wayne County were warned Friday to boil their water before using due to a drop in pressure below minimum allowed levels, Great Lakes Water Authority officials said.

The loss of pressure in Wayne and parts of Romulus and Westland may have caused bacterial contamination in the water system. Officials said bacteria are generally not harmful and are common in the environment.

Officials said to drink bottled water or boil all water before drinking it. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

GLWA officials said an equipment malfunction from a power outage caused the drop in pressure.

The advisory is expected to be resolved within 48 hours after water was restored.

