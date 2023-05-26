Shelby Township man dead after crash on I-94 in Taylor

A 43-year-old Shelby Township man is dead after his truck plowed into a sound wall late Thursday on Interstate 94 in Taylor, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials said excessive speed was a factor in the crash, which disabled the driver from negotiating a curve near the end of a ramp at the Telegraph Road exit.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. The driver of a GMC truck was traveling westbound on I-94 when his vehicle drove off the road through a drainage ditch, crossed all lanes, then crashed into a sound wall, landing in the backyard of 6029 Cooper Street in Taylor, police tweeted Friday morning.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Family has been notified, police said.

“As we commemorate this Memorial Day weekend, let us make road safety a priority,” said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP. “Buckle up, drive responsibly and ensure that the memories with family and friends created this weekend are filled with fun and not sadness due to a preventable crash.”

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar