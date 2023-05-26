WAYNE COUNTY

Shelby Township man dead after crash on I-94 in Taylor

Jakkar Aimery
The Detroit News
A 43-year-old Shelby Township man is dead after his truck plowed into a sound wall late Thursday on Interstate 94 in Taylor, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials said excessive speed was a factor in the crash, which disabled the driver from negotiating a curve near the end of a ramp at the Telegraph Road exit.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. The driver of a GMC truck was traveling westbound on I-94 when his vehicle drove off the road through a drainage ditch, crossed all lanes, then crashed into a sound wall, landing in the backyard of 6029 Cooper Street in Taylor, police tweeted Friday morning.

Remains of the GMC truck involved in fatal crash on I-94 on Thursday night.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Family has been notified, police said.

“As we commemorate this Memorial Day weekend, let us make road safety a priority,” said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP. “Buckle up, drive responsibly and ensure that the memories with family and friends created this weekend are filled with fun and not sadness due to a preventable crash.”

