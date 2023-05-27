Harper Woods police probe shots fired in parking lot ahead of prom event

Officials are investigating shots fired in a parking lot that resulted in vehicle damage but no reported injuries ahead of a prom event Friday night, according to the Harper Woods Police Department.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the Triumph Middle School parking lot at 19890 Anita Street, about 13 miles northeast of downtown Detroit. The two vehicles hit by gunfire were part of a convoy to an out-of-city location for the Harper Woods High School prom, police said in a news release.

The staging of vehicles and convoy, officials said, was not known or authorized by the Harper Woods School District or Harper Woods Police Department.

No further details were released.

Harper Woods detectives are working with several local law enforcement agencies and investigating the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact to the Harper Woods Police Department at (313) 343-2530 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

