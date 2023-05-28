Boil water advisory lifted for Wayne, parts of Romulus, Westland and Inkster

The boil water advisory for residents in Wayne and parts of Romulus, Westland and Inkster has been lifted after a second round of tests confirmed the water is safe.

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Sunday morning that the water is safe to drink and cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations.

On Friday, the water authority issued the advisory due to loss of pressure in the water distribution system caused by an equipment malfunction from a power outage.

Residents in parts of Wayne County were warned Friday to boil their water before using because the water system lost pressure for a significant length of time, the release said.

The equipment malfunction that caused the reduction in pressure is under investigation.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com