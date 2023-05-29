Dearborn honors the fallen at Memorial Day parade

Dearborn honored those who died serving in the U.S. military on Monday with its 97th annual Memorial Day Parade, the oldest one on the state.

Hundreds lined up on Michigan Avenue to see veterans, local officials, marching bands and representation from several branches of the U.S. military.

Many who were in attendance came to pay their respects for those who died. Joseph Provo, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, came in from Detroit to see the parade.

"There are a lot of good Memorial Day parades around here, but this one might be the best," said Provo, 84.

The holiday that became Memorial Day began as Decoration Day in 1868, according to the National Archives, when people would decorate graves of the Union soldiers who died during the Civil War. It was largely a local holiday then, but because a national one in 1971, when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed it into law to be celebrated on the last Monday in May each year.

Memorial Day is specifically to honor those who died while serving, although Veterans are often also recognized publicly during the day. Veterans Day, in November, honors all who served.

The May holiday is now considered largely to be the official start to summer, and many attendees said the warm, sunny weather felt summery. In addition to the parade, several said they would be spending the day at barbecues or other social gatherings.

Paradegoers, particularly children, enjoyed seeing a variety of city vehicles including firetrucks and police cars. One officer let kids take photos in the front seat of their car, much to the delight of children. A plane flew overhead as well.

"I am here for the military cars and also the motorcycles," said Salma Amro, 10. "My sister got me into cars, so I'm excited to see them all."

Others were just looking forward to spending time in their community. Some attendees, like Alyce Brazier of Dearborn, said it was her first time attending the parade because although she lived in the area her whole life, she didn't know the parade happened each year.

"After 35 years, it seemed like a good a time as any to give it a go," she said.

Just across Michigan Ave., Curtis Moore, 57, estimated he had been attending the parade for decades. His dad, a Marine during World War II, brought him to the parade when he was 5 or 6, he said, and he's attended ever since.

Moore, a Dearborn resident, was raised to understand Memorial Day as an important holiday, he said.

Now, he brings his own family, including his children and grandchildren, to the parade. It's a family tradition that has lasted years.

"It's important to honor people who have served," Moore said. "That's everyone, including Dearborn residents."