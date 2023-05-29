Drone helps police find man in woods after fatal Sumpter Twp. crash

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office used a drone to locate a 43-year-old Detroit man who was hiding in the woods and take him into custody after he was suspected of driving a vehicle into two women, killing one of them and severely injuring the other.

The arrest happened after the three individuals left a large gathering around 8:24 p.m. Sunday in the 26000 block of Sumpter Road in Sumpter Township, police said.

The two females crossed the roadway and were walking north when the man exited a driveway in his vehicle headed northbound "in a reckless manner," the Sumpter Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

"The vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway, striking one of the females and running over the other before striking a tree," the police's post said. "A 49-year-old Rockford, Illinois, woman was pinned beneath the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries, and a 39-year-old Plainfield, New Jersey, woman sustained severe injuries."

The driver ran from the scene before police arrived.

Three hours later, a Monroe County Sheriff's Office drone unit, equipped with Infrared technology, located the suspect hiding in woods north of the scene. He was taken into custody.

He will be identified following a review and any charges filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.