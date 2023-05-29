1 dead after wrong-way crash on Southfield Freeway

A woman is dead after she drove the wrong way on Southfield Freeway early Monday morning, police said.

Michigan State Police said on Twitter that it got calls that around 4:30 a.m. that a black SVU was going southbound on the northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway near Warren Avenue.

Preliminary investigation showed that the Nissan was driven by a 31-year-old woman from Taylor. She was driving the wrong way and crashed into another SUV, a Cadillac, head-on, MSP said on Twitter.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 31-year-old woman from Redford, was taken to the hospital but was released later. The passenger in the Cadillac was admitted in critical condition and went into surgery Monday morning, according to MSP.

"Currently we are not sure how the at fault driver got on the freeway in the wrong direction or if they were impaired,” First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said in a tweet. “Once the autopsy is completed we will know if the driver was impaired. We may never know how she ended up on the wrong side.”

Michigan State Police said that the on-scene investigation was complete.