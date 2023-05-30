Bedrock misses key deadline for new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center

Detroit — Wayne County hoped to to take control of its long-awaited new jail this week, but another missed deadline is raising questions over the progress of the long-delayed project.

The criminal justice facility's targeted opening date remains Oct. 15, but key final steps to meet that goal — including a May 30 deadline for it to be substantially completed — have not been met.

The center will house the county's 2,280-bed jail, sheriff and prosecutor staff and administrative offices, criminal courthouse and juvenile detention facility. The criminal justice complex is located on the city's east side near Interstate 75 and East Warren Avenue, about two miles north of downtown.

The complex is the heart of a 2018 deal between the county and Bedrock, the Detroit real estate arm for billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert's Rock Ventures.

Bedrock is overseeing construction of the facility in exchange for gaining ownership of the various downtown sites where the current jail and other county facilities are located. Bedrock intends to develop those sites.

The new criminal justice center was originally expected in open spring/summer 2022. The pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues pushed the anticipated opening to this year.

At the start of this year, county officials aimed to have the complex open by the end of summer. Instead, Bedrock has twice missed target dates for the facility to be declared 98% complete, known as the "substantial completion" mark. The first missed deadline was March, and then May 30. The goal must be met before Wayne County agrees to a "turnover date," which means the municipal government takes possession of the property.

"Turnover will not be May 30. We are still in the process of determining substantial completion," Wayne County Corporation Counsel James Heath said during a recent Wayne County Commission meeting. He added Bedrock was "very, very close to substantial completion," but didn't provide a new date for that target to be met.

The company declined to give a new completion date in an email to the News. “Bedrock continues to work in partnership with Wayne County to meet all project deadlines, in accordance with the development agreement," the statement said. The statement added that a temporary certificate of occupancy has been issued by the city: "We look forward to turning over the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center on completion."

The county is being "pretty tight on the requirements" for Bedrock to meet the substantial completion mark, said Wayne County Commissioner Glenn Anderson, who heads the committee keeping track of the criminal justice center.

"When they turn over the keys, we don't want to be moving people in and having major work still going on because the move in process is going to be a major undertaking," Anderson said.

County officials say there is a "punch list" of items that need finishing. Details of what is on that to-do list have not been publicly shared.

Anderson and other county commissioners toured the facility last week for the first time in about a year. Anderson said he could recall only one major refinement needed in the facility, which was in the refrigeration units in the food preparation areas. "They must have warm air coming in or something and converting it into essentially snow" in the units, Anderson said. In February, county officials described the work that needed to be done as mainly mechanical and electrical issues in the interior.

Once Bedrock informs the county it has reached substantial completion, the county has up to ten days to respond, said Heath, the Wayne County corporation counsel. If there is still disagreement, the two sides then enter mediation to resolves the issues, according to the 2018 development agreement.

It the two sides agree, the turnover date is set, which is a crucial milestone. Once the facility is handed over to the county, it starts a six-month deadline for the various county departments to move in. The county would also be charged $500,000 a month if it stays in the existing buildings for longer than six months, according to the development agreement.

As delays continue, the current juvenile facility has been operating under a county-ordered public health emergency since March due to an alleged sexual assault of a child. The incident followed months of overcrowding and a staffing shortage. County officials hope the new facility will ease the issues at the juvenile detention center and the county jail due to security and design upgrades.

The final costs for the facility have yet to be determined. The county's financial contributions for construction and design was set at $401 million, with Bedrock being responsible for cost overruns, according to the development agreement. The original $533 million estimate for the facility had grown to $598 million as of late last year, according to information obtained by The Detroit News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The county costs have grown to at least $440 million due to higher-than-expected costs for a utilities plant, changes in the original orders for the facility and exterior environmental costs.

Commissioner Anderson said at this point, the target for the move in to be complete remains October: "What I am really concerned about is once we start that move-in period; the further that goes back then we are into winter."

The next public update will come at a June 6 meeting of the Criminal Justice Center committee meeting of the Wayne County Commission.

laguilar@detroitnews.com