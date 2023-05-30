Dearborn Heights educators pass no-confidence vote on superintendent

Three educator unions from the Dearborn Heights School District #7 issued a no-confidence vote last week on embattled superintendent Tyrone Weeks who was placed on leave by the school board.

The Dearborn Heights Education Association, the Educational Administrative Assistants Association and the Educational Support Professionals Association each held votes on May 22 and May 23 among membership asking: "Do you have confidence in the abilities, knowledge, skills and leadership of Tyrone Weeks as superintendent of the Dearborn Heights School District #7?"

With 188 of 194 eligible school employees voting, results were 187 voting no and one voting yes.

After placing Weeks on leave, the school board reinstated Aaron Mollett, the principal of Annapolis High, whose controversial and abrupt removal sparked protests.

District officials were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday. Weeks declined to comment. A message was left for his lawyer.

Mollett had been placed on administrative leave earlier this month after "a tragic student accident," according to the district. Students and parents reported that a girl had died. The decision prompted a student walkout and a Change.org petition seeking Mollett's reinstatement as well as more information about the death. The petition has garnered more than 1,100 supporters.

Weeks is the subject of three federal Title IX complaints and a federal civil rights complaint, as well as several union grievances and unfair labor practice charges, union officials say.

"The results are overwhelming and cannot be ignored," Amanda Moran, a middle school teacher and president of the Dearborn Heights Education Association, said in a statement. "Teachers in Dearborn Heights have lost confidence in Ty Weeks' ability to lead our school district, and for the sake of our students and community, he must be replaced."

More than 100 educators, parents and students attended the May 17 board of education meeting, demanding the school board that Weeks be removed.

Karen Coffman, a paraprofessional, school librarian and president of the Dearborn Heights Educational Support Professionals Association, said Dearborn Heights paraprofessionals made their voices heard loud and clear.

"It's with complete unity that we call for the swift resignation or removal of Ty Weeks as superintendent of our school district," Coffman said in a statement.

jchambers@detroitnews.com