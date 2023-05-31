Detroit man, 43, charged in car crash death, fleeing scene

A Detroit man allegedly driving at a high rate of speed while intoxicated now faces charges in connection with causing a crash last week that killed a woman from Illinois and injured another from New Jersey.

David Armando Palacios-Sanchez, 43, was arraigned Tuesday in Romulus's 34th District Court on multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated causing death; reckless driving causing death; operating while intoxicated causing serious injury; reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function; failure to stop at scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment of death; and possession of a controlled substances, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incident occurred in the 26880 block of Sumpter Road on May 28 just after 8 p.m. when Palacios-Sanchez was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed. He lost control of his vehicle, striking the victims and then fleeing the scene, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

An investigation by Sumpter Township Police Department led to the arrest of the later the same day.

Medics pronounced 49-year-old Reyna Martinez-Hernandez of Illinois dead upon arriving on the scene. The unidentified 36-year-old New Jersey victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Palacios-Sanchez's bond was set at $500,000 with a tether. His next court date is scheduled for June 14 with Judge Lisa Martin presiding.

A detainer has been placed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as records indicated Palacios-Sanchez is in the U.S. illegally, Sumpter police said.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar