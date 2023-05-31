Highland Park, Great Lakes Water Authority miss deadline for plan to pay city's $24M tab

The City of Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority failed to meet a court-ordered May 31 deadline to come up with a payment plan for the estimated $24 million the city owes to the suburban water authority.

The two sides were ordered into mediation by Wayne County Circuit Judge Edward Joseph in April. It's the result of Highland Park, a small enclave surrounded by Detroit, recently losing a years-long court battle with GLWA over the city's outstanding water and sewer bill.

The two sides didn't meet the May 31 deadline but are still engaged in talks in hopes of having a payment plan ready for a June 6 court hearing, said GLWA's general counsel, Randal Brown.

"GLWA continues to participate in confidential mediation discussions with Highland Park as directed by the Court and will do so through the date of next week’s scheduled court hearing," Brown said in a Wednesday email statement.

Attorneys and several officials for Highland Park didn't respond to requests for comment. The estimated $24 million tab — the exact amount with interest is still being determined — is two and a half times larger than the $9.6 million Highland Park collects annually in property tax revenues. City officials contend they don't see a way to pay off the debt in a community with a per capita income of $19,401 and a 41% poverty rate in 2021, according to the Census Bureau.

The bill has sparked a political crisis in Highland Park. The city is seeking a declaration of a financial emergency and an expedited bankruptcy from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is still exploring options.

GLWA officials contend the city has paid less than 1% of its water and sewer charges since 2012, and that Highland Park's unpaid bill has meant additional fees for the more than 80 other communities in southeast Michigan that GLWA serves.

The $24 million may not be the total amount the city will owe to GLWA, because the two sides remain involved in several other lawsuits. Highland Park's water debt could exceed $58 million, GLWA officials contend.

