Inkster man charged with homicide of his girlfriend, a Detroit nurse

Detroit — An Inkster man has been charged in connection with the homicide of Patrice Wilson, a 29-year-old nurse from Redford who was fatally shot just after finishing a shift at Detroit Receiving Hospital on May 13.

Jamere Mykel Miller, 36, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of carjacking, one count of armed robbery, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

Miller was the boyfriend of Wilson, who was reported to be ending their relationship at the time of her death, according to the prosecutor's office. Miller, allegedly disguised in a wig, hat and glasses, waited for Wilson to get into her car after work before firing a handgun at her multiple times through the back passenger side of the vehicle.

The attack occurred at approximately 7:53 a.m. on May 13 at Detroit Receiving Hospital in the 4200 block of St. Antoine Street, according to the prosecutor's office. Wilson was fatally wounded and Miller, allegedly, got into the driver's seat of her car and fled the scene with her in it.

Detroit Police found Wilson's car in Novi that afternoon at 2:19 p.m. with her body in "the rear" of the car. They also recovered evidence in Inkster and Garden City, according to the prosecutor's office. Miller turned himself in on May 14.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said this is what domestic violence looks like and the most dangerous time for victims is when they are trying to leave the relationship.

"A hard working and dedicated nurse that was simply trying to live her life and end a relationship was murdered. It is alleged that the defendant would not let her go," Kym Worthy said in a news release. "People were outraged when she was seen being forcibly taken from her job at the end of her shift. But this is what domestic violence looks like. The evidence in this case will show that this defendant was responsible for her death and the other crimes that we have charged today."

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Dornik asked for Miller to be remanded because he was already on probation in Washtenaw County and has a $1 million bond in a Wayne County Circuit Court drug case awaiting sentencing. He also has a $1 million bond set in a drugs and weapons case in 21st District Court in Garden City.

"Clearly he doesn't have any care for court orders," Dornik said during Miller's Thursday arraignment.

His attorney, Sharon Clark Woodside, asked for a cash bond and said the charges against her client are merely allegations.

Magistrate Laura Echartea said she believed Miller is a danger to the community and remanded him to the Wayne County Jail.

Resources for domestic violence victims

ACCESS: A resource center for survivors of sexual assault. (313) 216-2202

Avalon Healing Center (Formerly known as Wayne County SAFE): A resource center for survivors of sexual assault. (313) 430-8000

Detroit Police Department Victims Assistance Program: A resource for survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault. (313) 833-1660

First Step: A resource for survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault that offers shelter services. Crisis Line: (734) 459-5900 or (888) 453-5900

Haven: A resource for survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault. Crisis Line: (248) 334-1274

SASHA Center (Sexual Assault Services for Holistic Healing and Awareness): A resource that focuses on the African American experience with groups and services that are open to all. (888) 865-7055, info@sashacenter.org

YWCA Interim House: Offers shelter services for domestic violence victims. (313) 862-3580, ywca@ywcadetroit.org

