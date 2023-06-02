1 dead, 1 wounded in Westland shooting

One person is dead and another wounded after an early Thursday morning shooting in Westland, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing but it does not appear random, they said.

Officers were called at about 2 a.m. Thursday to a location in the 37000 block of Scottsdale Circle near Newburgh and Joy roads for a report of shots fired. They arrived and found a 32-year-old Romulus man with a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, police found a second gunshot victim, a 36-year-old Dearborn Heights woman.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where the man is listed in stable condition. However, the woman succumbed to her injury and died.

