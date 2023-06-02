Woman's body found in Highland Park motel room

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Friday in a Highland Park motel room, officials said.

Detectives with the state police were called at about 1:30 a.m. Friday by the Highland Park Police Department to investigate a homicide.

Highland Park police officers said they received a 911 call about a body found in a room at a motel located in the 16000 block of Woodward Avenue near McNichols Road. The caller told police he saw the room's door open and a woman inside it.

Medics were called and pronounced the woman deceased.

State police said the woman is 34 years old and are treating her death as a homicide. They also said detectives have not yet determined a motive for her killing.

Anyone with information about the woman or the homicide should call Michigan State Police at 1 (855) MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez