Attorney accused of embezzling millions from trust of Carhartt heiress to stand trial

Grosse Pointe Farms — David Sutherland will face trial in the accusations he stole millions from the trust of Carhartt heiress Gretchen Carhartt Valade, a judge ruled Monday.

Sutherland, an attorney, is accused of two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and one count of criminal enterprise conducting. All charges are felonies.

After an all-day preliminary hearing Monday, Judge Charles Berschback bound over all four charges, sending the case to trial.

Prosecutors laid out the basis of their case against Sutherland with the initial testimony of a slew of investigators and people who worked for Sutherland as well as Valade. Investigators alleged that Sutherland used Valade’s trust to give himself and businesses he was tied to millions of dollars.

A trustee is meant to put the financial well-being of the trust ahead of personal gain, several people testified.

“He created two promissory notes, one for himself personally and one for his business, for $5 million each,” Douglas Sharp, a special agent for Attorney General Dana Nessel, testified. “They ended up being $7.7 and $7.6 million. The checks and stuff that we found were all sent to his law office for use in his business entities ... none of which the trust had any association with."

Sutherland also gave himself favorable terms on the loans, testified Julie Cotant, senior trust officer at Plante Moran, including a notably low interest rate and a requirement to pay the loan back after three years only if he called upon himself to do it.

Scott Teter, division chief for the financial crimes division of the attorney general's office, said Sutherland only offered to repay any of the money after it came to light how much had been taken and after he was no longer a trustee.

“He turned Ms. Valade’s trust and, unfortunately, Ms. Valade into an ATM every time he needed some cash infusion,” Teter said.

Nessel, in a statement after Sutherland’s arraignment earlier this year, said that Sutherland “abused his authority as an attorney and trusted advisor.”

“Our elderly populations are particularly susceptible to financial exploitations, and my Financial Crimes Division is prepared to hold these bad actors accountable for such egregious and illegal violations of their client’s trust,” her statement continued.

James Sullivan, Sutherland’s lawyer, argued that the trust was written in such a way that anyone other than Valade could have been given a loan from it, even without interest.

“He had clear authority to loan money to himself,” Sullivan told the court, arguing several counts should have been dismissed.

Prosecutors asked that, given the nature of the charges against Sutherland, he is supervised by another attorney when acting as a fiduciary for other vulnerable adults, which is what much of his business entails.

They had learned that there is a civil matter pending in Wayne County probate court against Sutherland, they said, regarding the Thomas Mackey living trust, which allegedly saw more than $1.4 million intended for the St. Paul's Catholic School in Grosse Pointe Farms embezzled.

A litigant in that case alleged that Sutherland had approached and asked to be indemnified or forgiven for "the same thing that he has done in the case that the court just heard," prosecutors said. There are no criminal charges pending in that case right now, they said, but they argued it indicated an "ongoing pattern of conduct."

Berschback agreed to appoint a supervisor, naming Stephanie Marotta, an associate in Sutherland's office, to the role.

Valade, who died in December at 97, was the granddaughter of Carhartt founder Hamilton Carhartt. She was celebrated as a patron of jazz, saving the Detroit Jazz Festival from near-death in 2006.

Mark Valade, son of Gretchen and CEO of Carhartt, watched the proceedings from the front row of the Grosse Pointe Farms courtroom. He declined to comment Wednesday.