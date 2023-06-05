Guardians of boy found wandering Van Buren Twp. street sought

Van Buren Township police are looking for the parents or guardians of a boy who was found wandering along Belleville Road early Monday.

Officers were called at about 1 a.m. to an area on Belleville Road south of Tyler Road for a report of a young child found walking down the sidewalk. They arrived and found the child but were unable to locate a parent or guardian.

Police said the child is unable to tell them where he lives or give them his address. He was able to tell officers his name is Adrian and that he has brothers named Jacob and Caleb but doesn't know his last name.

The child is a White male about three or four years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a long-sleeve pajama top that is white with a baby blue collar. His pajama bottoms match the top and both have blue turtles, red fish and blue seahorses on them.

Anyone with information about the boy, where he lives or his parents should call the Van Buren Township Police at (734) 699-8930.

