Detroit teen arrested for having gun at Harper Woods High School

Harper Woods ― A 16-year-old Harper Woods High School student faces weapons charges after he allegedly brought a gun to school last week, police said Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a member of the Harper Woods High School staff came across a student who had a handgun in a backpack on Wednesday. Once the adult found the gun, the student ran away from the school with the weapon, detectives said.

Hours later, police located the teen at his Detroit home and arrested him. Investigators also recovered evidence related to the incident, they said.

Police took the teen to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility to await charges.

Officials said the teen, who is not being named because he is a minor, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon in a school/weapon-free zone.

