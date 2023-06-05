Man ended up in Wayne Co. landfill after climbing into dumpster, police say

A man who likely fell asleep in a Detroit garbage dumpster found himself in an unusual resting spot later Monday: a Wayne County landfill, police said.

Van Buren Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said the man was seen walking around the garbage dump in the township Monday morning.

Officers with the township's police department were called and spoke to the man, he said. He appeared to be unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution and released, Bazzy said.

The lieutenant said he didn't know the man's age or whether or not he was intoxicated before he got into the dumpster and took a ride to the landfill.

He added his department's investigators were not likely going to seek charges against the man.

