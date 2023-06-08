Jury finds Highland Park man not guilty in murder of girlfriend's brother

A Highland Park man was found not guilty in the murder of his girlfriend's brother after a jury trial in Wayne County.

Derek Everett was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Anthony McCormick, 34, in December 2020.

The stabbing took place at about 10:40 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020, in the 300 block of Eason, Highland Park police said.

Everett, his girlfriend and McCormick were drinking together when the two men began to argue over Everett's alleged treatment of his girlfriend, according to police. Police said Everett grabbed a knife and warned that he would kill McCormick. They fought, McCormick was killed and Everett fled, police said.

Everett's attorney, Antonio Tuddles, did not respond for comment.

