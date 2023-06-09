Suspect charged in Westland double shooting

Westland ― A suspect has been charged in connection with a double shooting last week in Westland that left one person dead and another wounded, police announced Friday.

Amir Patterson, 28, of Taylor was arraigned in 18th District Court on six felony counts, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and first-degree home invasion, records show.

A not guilty plea was entered. Judge Mark McConnell remanded Patterson to jail without bond.

Patterson faces a probable cause conference at 9:15 a.m. June 15. A preliminary examination is scheduled for June 22.

Authorities linked Patterson to the shooting reported early June 1 at a home the 37000 block of Scottsdale Circle.

After receiving a report of gunshots fired, officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old Romulus man with a gunshot wound. They also found another shooting victim, identified as a 36-year-old woman from Dearborn Heights.

Both victims were hospitalized, but the woman died from her injuries, police said.

Patterson was arrested without incident Wednesday in Detroit.

