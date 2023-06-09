Taylor Swift donates to Gleaners Community Food Bank

Besides delighting thousands of fans Friday in Detroit with her first performance there in years, Taylor Swift has left another gift for the region.

The popular singer donated an undisclosed amount to the Gleaners Community Food Bank, the nonprofit reported on social media Friday.

"Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food!" reads part of a Twitter message Gleaners posted.

Gleaners serves five southeast Michigan counties, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe, by providing food to more than 400 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, schools and other agencies.

It also supplements direct service drive-up grocery distributions. In its fiscal year 2022, Gleaners distributed more than 47 million pounds of food, according to its website.

Swift's donation was reported hours before she took the stage at Ford Field in downtown Detroit for the first of two sold-out concerts.

Fans from across the country and even Canada are flocking to the city for the shows, part of the Gramm Award-winning entertainer's "Eras" tour.

The gigs could generate plenty of business in the Motor City.

Forbes magazine recently estimated Swift's net worth at $570 million. Billboard magazine contends ticket sales from her tour this year could make the 33-year-old the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time.

