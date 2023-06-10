MSP probe report Kalamazoo woman fired shots on I-94 in Romulus

Michigan State Police are investigating an incident involving a 27-year-old woman from Kalamazoo who allegedly fired shots at a car on Interstate 94 in Romulus late Friday night.

Police received a call just after 11 p.m. about a woman driving eastbound on I-94 near Vining Road, who said she'd been followed by a woman from Kalamazoo to Romulus, or about 120 miles, MSP said in a tweet Saturday morning.

During the call, dispatchers overheard what they believed to be a shot targeting the caller, who was told to head towards MSP's Metro South Post, officials said.

As the chase continued on Telegraph Road, Taylor police intercepted the suspect's vehicle and took her into custody without incident, police said. Police said they searched the woman's vehicle and found a firearm. The suspect was taken to the Metro South Post by state troopers.

Meanwhile, the victim’s vehicle was searched and a bullet hole was found near the rear bumper. No injuries were reported by the two occupants.

“We haven’t determined the reason for this shooting at this time,” said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for state police. “We want to remind everyone if you feel you are being followed on the road to immediately call 911. The sooner you call, the sooner we can help you figure out what’s going on.”

