Grosse Pointe school board approves $600K in donations from foundation with ties to trustee

The Grosse Pointe Public School System accepted more than $600,000 in donations from a foundation operated by relatives of one of its trustees on the school board.

On Monday during its budget meeting, the board voted 6-0 to accept the funds from the GP Foundation for STEAAM Support, which funds science, technology, engineering, arts, athletics and math programs. The board also voted against a trustee's proposal to review the impact of more than $4.6 million in proposed cuts and approved a resolution to start laying off teachers.

The approved donations are for $403,000 for a new scoreboard at South High School, $100,000 for an instrument refresh districtwide and $100,000 for a new playground at Mason Elementary School.

Treasurer Sean Cotton said he abstained from the vote because he is related to several people who operate the foundation.

Trustees had mixed feelings about the donations before their approval, with some asking whether a scoreboard would be funded at the other high school in the district and what the process was for selecting projects to fund.

"I'm not against people giving money to the district. I just want to know where it is coming from," Trustee Colleen Worden said. "I'm concerned about there is some sort of cherry picking of projects to supplement a budget … the timing is a little bit suspect.”

Others thanked the group, run by Jennifer Kendall, and welcomed the financial support as the district seeks to cut more than $4.6 million from its $103 million annual budget for the next school year, including the elimination of 15 teaching positions, stopping Spanish instruction in grades three and four, and cutting two communications jobs. Kendall said the foundation was created this year but could not specify an exact date.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. It's sad when generosity becomes a matter of contention and controversy," Ginny Jeup, a trustee, said.

The school board must approve a district budget for the 2023-24 school year no later than June 30 for the Wayne County district, which has lost 20% of its enrollment in the last decade and expects enrollment to decline further next year.

The board did not vote on the budget Monday night and voted to continue the budget meeting on Wednesday.

At the meeting Monday night, the board voted against a proposal from trustee David Brumbaugh to perform a strategic review of district operations to better understand the impact of the proposed cuts in classrooms, on courses and on teachers. The plan called for the elimination or pause of $3 million in budget cuts and at least 10 full-time positions that the administration previously identified.

The measure failed 4-3. Worden urged the board to approve the resolution.

"We are making these slash and burn cuts — what is the impact on teachers, principals, administrators? We need to talk to stakeholders for the impact. ... We need to start listening to our community," Worden said.

The board also adopted a resolution that allows them to lay off teaching staff. No decision was made Monday on the number of layoffs.

Both of the district's high schools would lose five teachers each if the budget is approved this month, while two fifth-grade teaching jobs would be cut, as well as two K-4 positions.

Three dozen teachers demonstrated outside the board meeting Monday including Lee Benjamins, a teacher at South High School, who was informed he would be losing his full-time position and has been offered part-time work for the fall.

"I love this district. I want to be here but I need a full-time job. I am already looking for another job," Benjamins said.

Amanda Matheson, deputy superintendent, said the total number of full-time teachers is being reduced, but that may not result in the same total number of layoffs, as some teachers could have their hours cut. She estimates four teacher layoffs and up to 13 positions impacted, which means they will be less than full-time.

The budget proposal is based on the more conservative of the options presented at the May 22 meeting, as it has the support of the majority of the board members, she said.

Last month, board members debated three plans to cut $3 million to $5 million from next school year's budget, drawing opposition from district residents, principals, teachers, students and parents during a more than nine-hour meeting on May 22. Cuts that affected the classroom came under the most scrutiny.

Many of the proposed cuts target both high schools, including reductions to technology coaches, contracted security, multiple types of paraprofessionals and secretaries from main offices and counseling departments from both North and South.

Some cuts affect just North High School, which serves more Black and low-income students than South. North would lose one high school counselor and one secretary under the plan. South would lose an additional paraprofessional who is a college‐career specialist.

Two positions in the district's communications office at a cost of $219,000 are to be eliminated as part of the proposal. One is for an already vacant $120,000 job and a second is for an occupied $99,436 position.

About $46,000 in savings is expected to be reaped from keeping the already closed pool at Parcells Middle School shut down. The proposed budget assumes Brownell and Pierce middle schools' pools will remain open for 12 months pending the exploration of a fundraising campaign to generate more cash, school officials said.

At the same time, the proposal would keep open two middle school pools, pending an undisclosed fundraising plan, and add $10,000 for an enrollment marketing study and $35,000 for a branding study.

Joshua Neds-Fox, a parent in the district, asked board president Ahmed Ismail during public comment of Monday's meeting for evidence the cuts were needed in the budget and why trustee Cotton was allowed to impose line-item cuts in a separate budget proposal from the board.

“You have not shared any analysis of your teacher cuts. What data led you to decide the district only needs one communications position?” Neds-Fox said.

Some members of the community and board Trustee Valarie St. John have raised concerns that contract renewals have not yet been discussed for some members of the administration, including for Roy Bishop, deputy superintendent of educational services, who is one of the leaders of the district's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

DEI programs have come under attack in many school districts in Michigan and across the nation, but are part of the Grosse Pointe district's long-term strategic plan.

Budget cuts are being driven in part by a decade-long enrollment decline in the district, which has steadfastly rejected opening itself to non-district residents through schools of choice as a potential way to boost enrollment.

In March, GPPSS had its bond rating downgraded, driven by continued enrollment declines and a board decision to dip into the fund balance to maintain programming and staffing levels.

The Wayne County district had about 6,636 students and received $10,350 per pupil in funding for the 2021-22 school year. GPPSS officials said its 2021 fund balance of $14.85 million declined to $9.68 million as of June 30, 2022.

JeDonna Dinges, a Grosse Pointe Woods resident and district resident, spoke during public comment, asking Cotton to remember his election promise.

“When you ran for election, you were committed to putting students first — nothing you have done is putting students first. Nothing the board has done is putting students first,” Dinges said. “If you aren’t here to service students, why are you here?”

Rosy Knapp, a Grosse Pointe parent of a second-grader, told the board to really consider the ramifications of such widespread cuts.

"Every decision you make trickles down to our kids," Knapp said.

