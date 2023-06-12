2-year-old killed in accidental shooting is Dearborn cop's child

A 2-year-old who died last weekend in an accidental shooting in Howell is the child of a Dearborn police officer, officials confirmed Monday.

The child's parent is a corporal, a representative for the Dearborn Police Department told The Detroit News.

“This incident is a serious personal family matter, and we are respecting the privacy of the Officer and his family during this difficult time," the department said in a statement.

Howell police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night on the investigation.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane in Howell, police said.

The 2-year-old had gained access to an unsecured gun and was accidentally shot, police said in a statement.

The child was rushed to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released other details in the case.