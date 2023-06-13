Cousin charged with murder of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster

The cousin of a 17-year-old missing Eastpointe girl has been charged with murder in connection with the teen's death, prosecutors say.

Zion Foster, 17, has been missing since January 2022, though police have said they believe her to be dead. Her body has never been found, despite hours of searching a Macomb County landfill where police thought her body might be.

Zion's cousin, Jaylin Brazier, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection with her death. Police had first submitted a warrant request seeking murder charges in January 2022, but it was returned to them by prosecutors for more investigation.

Zion's mother filed a missing persons report in Eastpointe and Detroit in January 2022. Zion was last seen Jan. 4, 2022.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Zion Foster. This case is a quintessential example of investigators and prosecutors who refused to give up on her homicide. For 18 months, investigators put together the evidence. Each piece of evidence in this case was examined and linked together,": Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Brazier was reportedly the last person seen with Zion before her disappearance. He was named as a person of interest in the case and surrendered himself to police. He was convicted in March of lying to Eastpointe police about the investigation into Zion's disappearance. He was sentenced to nearly two years to four years in prison. Brazier was paroled in January.

Police looked for Zion's body for hundreds of hours and inspected about 7,500 tons of debris before stopping the search in October. Called Operation Zion, the search for the teen's body began in May 2022 after police learned her body likely had been entombed in a Detroit dumpster, which was emptied in the Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township. About $1 million was spent looking for her body.