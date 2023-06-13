Hamtramck council set to consider banning LGBT flags

The Hamtramck City Council is scheduled Tuesday night to consider and vote on a proposed neutrality flag ordinance that would effectively ban LGBTQ, religious, ethnic, racial and political flags from being flown on city property.

"It basically is council's attempt to keep the city's flag poles neutral," City Manager Max Garbarino said Tuesday.

The resolution, called a "Resolution to Maintain and Confirm the Neutrality Of the City of Hamtramck Towards Its Residents," is sponsored by City Councilman Mohammed Hassan, who couldn't immediately be reached for comment. The proposal would ban all but five flags from being flown on city properties — including the American flag, the state of Michigan flag, the Hamtramck flag and the Prisoner of War flag. The fifth one is known as the nations' flag, one that represents the countries from which the city's immigrant residents hail and reflects the community's international character.

"Last year there was a pride flag up there, and there was a dust-up in the community in regard to that. There was a lot of the community that was for it. There was a lot of the community that was against it," Garbarino said.

"The thought process, I believe, is that it potentially could go up here again this summer. And this is basically a resolution specifically just saying these are the only flags we want in an attempt to stay neutral on the topic."

Garbarino said the resolution was updated and posted on the City of Hamtramck website on Monday. It emphasizes that the city won't provide any "special treatment to any group" and that the city wants to prevent opening the "door for radical or racist groups to ask for their flags to be flown," according to the proposed language.

"As it stated, Hamtramck should be neutral and should not allow any group to fly their flags on city properties, except USA, city, state and POW flags, or countries flags" as set out in the city's 2013 resolution about reflecting "the international character of the city," Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib said in a Tuesday statement.

In 2022, Hamtramck seated its first all-Muslim city council and mayor. The council raised eyebrows in January when it approved updates to the city's ordinance outlining how residents can perform religious slaughters privately.

Some Hamtramck residents are concerned the proposed ordinance wants to prevent the flying of the LGBTQ flag on city properties. Planet Ant Theatre managing director Andy Reid said the theater hosts many LGBTQ events and prides itself in having a place for LGBTQ performers. He said it's concerning the proposal was even made.

"We're a theater that we do a lot of LGBTQ programming. We're a safe space in the city for a lot of queer artists. And this is alarming, it's escalating," Reid said.

Planet Ant Executive Director Darren Shelton made a statement on the theater's Facebook page this morning, calling the ordinance oppressive to representation of the community.

"There has been an ongoing fight by many wonderful folks in our community for LGBT+ pride and representation within the city. Left with seemingly no other option to suppress this representation, this is the council's cowardly response," Shelton said in the Facebook post.

Garbarino said he expects residents to speak during Tuesday's public comment period about the proposed ordinance, which has been moved to the beginning of the agenda.

The issue emerges during a unique point in state and nation for LGBTQ residents.

June is Pride Month, when events celebrating the group are held across the country, including in Detroit.

Meanwhile, a majority of negative social media posts about Pride Month this year are attacking companies for being “woke” and accusing them of sexualizing or grooming children, says RILA Global Consulting, which tracks more than 100 million websites and social media pages per day.

Last week, the Human Rights Campaign officially declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States for the first time in its more than 40-year history, citing “an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year.”

The civil rights group released a report this month that detailed more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed into law in 2023, doubling the total last year.

“Though we have recently seen some political gains that support and affirm transgender people, we have also faced anti-LGBTQ+ attacks at many levels of government this year,” the group said in a statement. “As of this writing, more than 520 anti-LGBTQ+ bills are under consideration in state legislatures across the country, more than 220 of which directly target transgender people.”

At least 17 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, most since the start of this year.

In March Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law legislation to add sexual orientation and gender identity protections to the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. That prevents against discrimination related to employment, housing and public accommodations.

The long-debated policy explicitly adds to state law what the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in July: the state's protections against discrimination based on sex include protections for gay and transgender individuals.

During the Motor City Pride event in Detroit on Sunday, Whitmer signed an executive order establishing Michigan’s LGBTQ+ Commission. The commission will address issues facing Michigan’s LGTBQ+ community, including health, safety, and economic opportunity, her office said. It also is slated to examine ways to make the state a more welcoming place for LGBTQ+ residents.

