A hijacked plane? Detroit Metro Airport practices how to handle terror events

Romulus — Detroit Metropolitan Airport held a disaster and preparedness training exercise Wednesday morning that was designed to help train first responders for an active shooter who hijacks a plane that results in an explosion onboard.

Airport disaster and preparedness training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years and helps the Detroit airport's public safety officials practice coordinating with other partners from across southeast Michigan, Wayne County Airport Authority Senior Vice President of Public Safety Tadarial Sturdivant said.

The drill scenario began with a pretend active shooter on a bus traveling on airport grounds, Sturdivant said. In the drill, the active shooter continued to take over one of the hangars, take hostages and hijack a plane on the tarmac. Students in Eastern Michigan University's 2023 Police and Fire Staff and Command Leadership Programs volunteered to be injured civilians, hostages and passengers on the plane.

"The scenario changes every three years. This year we're exercising an active shooter, a terrorist takeover hostage situation and a shooting in the airplane," Sturdivant said.

An explosion was simulated onboard the aircraft during the training scenario as well.

"Our special resource police and fire will respond successfully to this incident," Sturdivant said. "We will rescue, triage the injured as well as eliminate the threat."

When the active shooter hijacked the plane, at least six airport authority SWAT team members responded. Two boarded the aircraft from the tail end with fake guns drawn while two others blocked the airstairs near the cockpit with shields and simulated weapons.

Roughly 20 volunteers played injured or deceased shooting victims around the plane on the tarmac but the SWAT team did not address them until the threat was eliminated. This is standard procedure when responding to an active shooter situation, Sturdivant said.

"We can't support and help the patients, so to speak, if we're in harm's way," said Curtis Dunlap, the airport's deputy fire chief. "Police secure it (the scene) for us and we come in and do our medical piece."

Emergency medical services and fire trucks waited near the plane to set up a staging and triage area once the threat was supposedly eliminated.

"Given the scenario, we were here to triage people that were down and out and needed medical support," Dunlap said. "In major situations..., we have the city of Taylor, the city of Novi, the city of Farmington Hills, city of Westland and ... Canton here to support us with the triage in the transport of patients to the trauma one centers in the area."

The runway used for the drill was otherwise closed. Gunshots and explosions were simulated using blank rounds in guns that are otherwise used to scare animals off the in-use runways at the airport.

While these practice sessions are important, public safety officers have to be able to adjust on the fly as well, Sturdivant said.

"We've all seen an uptick or increase in active shooter incidents across America," Sturdivant said. "Exercises like this help us build that muscle memory so that when we're in a crisis situation..., we can respond to a stimulus correctly and appropriately."

Over 300 people participated in the training, including members of the airport authority public safety force, Michigan State Police, federal law enforcement and first responders from Taylor, Novi, Farmington Hills, Westland and Canton Township.

Dunlap said the training exercise went perfectly.

