Police seek suspects in shooting in Allen Park

A man was shot early Wednesday morning in an Allen Park home and police are looking for the person or people who did it, officials said.

Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 6700 block of Pelham Road, according to authorities. They arrived and found the victim in the home's hallway. Medics stabilized him and took him to a hospital.

Officials said they are not releasing the victim's name because the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives said the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and they believe the shooting stems from a domestic dispute.

They also said they are asking anyone who lives near the home where the shooting happened and has security cameras that may have captured images of the suspects to call the Allen Park Police Department's Detective Bureau at (313) 386-3872.

