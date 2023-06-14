Woman accused of killing man changing tire Tuesday on EB I-94 in Harper Woods

A Clinton Township woman was arrested Tuesday after fleeing on foot from a fatal car crash, hurting a police officer and biting a state police trooper, officials said.

Michigan State Police were called at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to an area on eastbound Interstate 94 near the Eight Mile/Vernier Road exit in Harper Woods for a report of a two-car crash, authorities said.

Troopers arrived at the crash site and found one person was dead and the driver of the second vehicle had fled on foot, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 23-year-old Roseville man was trying to change a flat tire on his vehicle on the freeway's right shoulder when he and his car were struck by another vehicle. The man died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle ran from the crash, police said.

Officials said that Harper Woods Police reported a short time later that they had arrested a 25-year-old Clinton Township woman after a brief foot chase. State police troopers took custody of the woman, they said.

State police plan to seek a warrant to have the suspect's blood drawn and she could face charges in connection with the fatal crash as well as charges for injuring a Harper Woods police officer and biting a state police trooper while in custody.

