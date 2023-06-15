Detroit man charged with murder in strangling, stabbing, burning of girlfriend

A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the strangling and stabbing death of his girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Detroit police were sent to a home in the 20340 block of Berg Road just before 11:23 p.m. June 9, where they found 48-year-old Stacy Smith dead in her bedroom, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police and prosecutors believe Smith's boyfriend, Cortez Xavier Coleman, 42, fatally strangled her, stabbed her in the chest with a knife and burned her right leg before fleeing the scene, according to the press release.

Coleman was arrested June 12 by Detroit police.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in 36th District Court.

