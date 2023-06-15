Detroit parents charged after 6-year-old shoots infant with unsecured gun

Two Detroit parents have been charged after a 6-year-old boy found an unsecured handgun and shot his 11-month-old brother in the face and shoulder, according to prosecutors.

Lolita Morgan, 28, and Mandel Berryman, 50, both of Detroit, are both charged with second-degree child abuse in connection with the shooting.

Just after 7:30 p.m. June 7, Morgan's 6-year-old son allegedly found an unsecured gun in the home in the 640 block of Tennessee Street in Detroit and shot his infant brother, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The infant survived.

Morgan was charged with possession of a pistol without a license in addition to the child abuse charge. Berryman was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

"Children and unsafely stored guns simply do not mix," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "I have been saying this repeatedly for eight years. We now have statewide legislation that directly addresses this issue that will go into effect next year. But now, right now, right this very minute, we can save the lives of children by just taking a few moments and putting your weapons out of any possible reach of children. Please!"

Arraignment is set for the couple Thursday afternoon in 36th District Court.

