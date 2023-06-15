Romulus man, 25, awarded nearly $10M after assault by Dearborn police officer

A Wayne County jury ruled in favor of a 25-year-old Romulus man on Tuesday, awarding him $9.3 million after determining his constitutional rights were violated by a Dearborn police officer following his arrest in 2018.

The verdict is the largest in history against a Dearborn police officer, said Azzam Elder of Elder Brinkman Law, the plaintiff's attorney. The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 and named the City of Dearborn, the Dearborn Police Department and several police officers as defendants.

The jury's decision after the seven-day trial came five years after Luther Gonzales-Hall, then 20, got lost while riding his bike home from a friend's house and asked the officer for directions. He then went inside a White Castle and asked employees for directions to ensure he was given the correct guidance, as shown on the officer's bodycam footage.

Warning: The following video contains explicit content that may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

"Dude, what're you doing, man?" the officer asked Gonzales-Hall after entering the restaurant.

"I'm just looking for my way back to the crib," Gonzales-Hall responded while on his bike inside the eatery.

"I told (you) where it was at, right?" the officer asked. "So, why you in here asking the same thing?"

"Yeah," Gonzales-Hall responded. "I'm sorry, I just — I know you're the cops. ... I'm not for sure where I'm going."

After the officer told Gonzales-Hall to "hold tight," Gonzales-Hall responded "thank you" and headed toward a separate exit in the restaurant's lobby.

The two ultimately tussled to the ground in the parking lot, with Gonzales-Hall asking repeatedly, "What did I do? I'm sorry; what did I do? I was just asking for directions, bro."

With the camera on the ground, the bodycam footage shows the officer on top of Gonzales-Hall, who can be heard repeatedly saying, "you're choking me."

Gonzales-Hall's arrest, according to his attorney, resulted in severe injuries, including six fractures in his foot, multiple surgeries and fusions and a limp.

"He suffered some serious physical and emotional injuries; that's why the jury spoke through their verdict and sent the message (that) said, 'You have to be respectful of everyone's constitutional rights,'" Elder told The Detroit News.

"My injuries will never completely heal even though I did nothing wrong. I just asked for directions," Gonzales-Hall said in a statement. On the stand, Gonzales-Hall, according to a statement, said: "I have nightmares of getting arrested and having my ass beat."

Dearborn police and city officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gonzales-Hall was originally charged with resisting and opposing the officer, but the charge was dismissed because the arrest was made without probable cause, Elder said.

The officer was given a one-day suspension without pay after an internal affairs review two years after the arrest, Elder said. He said the verdict could be appealed.

Elder said prosecutors later cited Gonzales-Hall's slurred speech from drinking as an additional reason for his arrest, which was not included in the original police report, he said.

Gonzales-Hall had a learning disability, Elder said. He argued that officers should be trained to deal with all people within a community without assaulting them or wrongly charging them with a crime.

"Officers are trained to deal with diabetics; they're trained to deal with people on the (autism) spectrum; they're trained to deal with people who are drunk; so, when you have somebody in a condition like that, the standard of the officer should be even more sensitive and more helpful," Elder said.

Elder said jurors are generally biased and more inclined to believe police officers. The presence of a video camera, he said, has the power to bring truth to light.

"The only time a citizen has a real voice is when there's a video camera, and that's what's scary," Elder said. "(The bodycam) protects good police officers and also protects the citizen's rights."

