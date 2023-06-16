Dearborn police seek tips in Thursday hit-and-run of pedestrian

Dearborn police are searching for a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a 58-year-old pedestrian in critical condition early Thursday.

Investigators said the crash happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. near a bus stop on Greenfield Road just south of Ford Road. An unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian and left the scene, they said.

The was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, according to police.

Detectives believe the vehicle has damage to its front end due to the collision, but didn't disclose the make or model of the car.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle should call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

