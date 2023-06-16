Loose tire sparks fatal crash on I-75, state police say

A 63-year-old Clarkston man died Friday following a car crash that closed northbound Interstate 75 at Davison Freeway, Michigan State Police said.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m., Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter. The 63-year-old was driving a truck north on I-75 when the at-fault vehicle, driving southbound, lost a tire, according to the post.

"It appears the tire went over the median wall and struck the pick-up in the windshield," MSP wrote. "Troopers found the pick up against the wall and the driver to be unconscious. Troopers broke the window to gain access."

The roof of the vehicle was caved in and prevented personnel from accessing the driver for treatment, MSP reported.

"Troopers utilized a chain and pulled the vehicle away from the wall and successfully removed the victim from the driver’s compartment as he needed immediate care," authorities said. "Troopers began treatment and assisted DFD with transporting him to the hospital."

The driver died at the hospital from his injuries.

The 34-year-old at-fault driver is cooperating with authorities. Northbound I-75 remained closed with traffic exiting to Davison Freeway for two hours.

