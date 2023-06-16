Two teens charged with armed robbery, assault of off-duty Detroit cop at gas station

Two teenagers have been charged with armed robbery in connection with the attack of an off-duty Detroit police officer at a gas station Saturday evening, according to prosecutors.

Dwayne Whitley, 16, and Marlon Henderson, 17, were both charged as adults with armed robbery and disarming a police officer. Whitley also was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony firearm. Henderson was charged with two counts of felony firearm.

Henderson allegedly robbed the officer, who was in full uniform on his way to work at the Taylor Swift concert, at 5:39 p.m. June 10, at a gas station in the 18130 block of Joy Road in Detroit, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Whitley allegedly pointed a gun at the officer.

After a physical altercation, prosecutors said the officer regained control of the gun and Henderson and Whitley fled from the scene, according to the press release. The officer was not injured.

"The defendants in this case attacked our victim, a police officer in full uniform on his way to work, for no apparent reason," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Everyone in the gas station at that moment in time was extraordinarily lucky that this situation did not escalate into losses of life."

Detroit Police Chief James White said the officer considered shooting at the teens as they fled, but decided not to because of the people coming in and out of the gas station. White commended the officer for the decision.

Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath and the prosecutor said the teens were both lucky they were not shot by the officer. The prosecutor said both teens were identified by many community members, and the involved officer identified Henderson in a line up.

Ramsey-Heath called their acts "brazen" and said house arrest would not be sufficient for someone so bold to try to disarm a police officer.

"If he can brazenly do this to a police officer, the people would feel justified to say he could do this to anyone," the prosecutor said.

She set bond at $175,000 cash for Henderson and $200,000 cash for Whitley.

kberg@detroitnews.com