Detroit man dies after his motorcycle crashes into car on I-94 in Romulus

A 32-year-old Detroit man died Sunday after his motorcycle struck a car, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident occurred around 9:07 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 near Wayne Road in Romulus. The driver was among a group of motorcyclists driving at high rates of speed and going in and out of traffic, according to a tweet by the MSP Second District.

After he hit the back of a car on his motorcycle, he went airborne and was killed, police tweeted.

“We often see large group of motorcycles traveling on the freeway at very excessive speeds,” said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw. “Often these riders don’t have endorsements and are over-driving their abilities. Often these mistakes lead to preventable fatal crashes.”

An investigation is ongoing.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com