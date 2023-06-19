Driver accused of firing at off-duty Detroit officer in road-rage incident on I-94

A driver is accused of firing shots Monday at an off-duty Detroit police officer on Interstate 94, Michigan State Police said.

The MSP Detroit Regional Communication Center received reports around 12:30 p.m. about the gunfire on westbound I-94 near Gratiot.

Investigators learned the 22-year-old officer had been driving west from Vernier with a passenger when the suspect “began road raging with him by throwing bottles/objects at his vehicle," MSP officials said in a statement on Twitter.

"At some point near Gratiot, the victim heard a pop and subsequently discovered his vehicle was hit by gunfire."

The suspect exited at Gratiot, police said.

Authorities did not release a description of the driver or the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident and the off-duty officer did not fire his weapon, police said.

“There is absolutely no reason to get that upset while driving to throw items at another car or even worse, fire a gun at someone," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District. “We were lucky no one was hit and our goal now will be to get this person off our roads and the gun out of their hands.”