Highland Park Juneteenth parade draws hundreds to celebrate freedom, fun

Highland Park — Hundreds of community members, organizations and leaders gathered in Highland Park Monday afternoon for a festive celebration of joy, freedom and fun.

"You can't have Juneteenth without the fun," said Terri Mays, 35, of Detroit, who sat with her kids in lawn chairs along the route of the sixth annual Juneteenth Detroit Festival and parade. Mays said she's been bringing her kids since they were little. One thing she enjoys about the festivities is the welcoming atmosphere the festival provides for everyone, she said.

"Sometimes people are afraid to come to the city, or sometimes people see so much on the news that they're afraid. But one thing about our Juneteenth celebration is everyone feels welcome. You'll see different people, all different colors, shapes, sizes. And you'll see that everyone is having a good time," Mays said.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day Gen. Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas, to enforce emancipation in that state, over two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

"We fought so hard to become free. That's what this stands for, is our freedom, which is finally recognized. Even though we're still fighting, and every day is a struggle, it was the beginning for us. So that's what this represents, the beginning, and we have to start somewhere to keep going in society. 1865 was our start," said Foresteen Hood, 49, of Detroit.

Hood, a model, attended the festival decked out in a one-of-a-kind flowing African print dress. She was supposed to be featured in the parade, she said, but she didn't make it to the line in time, so she supported from the sidelines.

Hood said she had many reasons to celebrate.

"I'm so happy to be here because I was in the hospital. I had a stroke, two of them, and I'm here walking today," said Hood.

The Juneteenth parade kicked off on Woodward Avenue just after noon. It included local dance troupes, businesses, bike and car clubs, high school marching bands and the Juneteenth Detroit Grand Marshall, Mama Shu. The route traveled down Manchester Avenue and ended at Nandi's Knowledge Café on Oakman Boulevard, where the festival took place afterward.

Demond Petty, aka Kong, is the founder of Juneteenth Detroit Outreach, the nonprofit organization that hosts the annual festival and parade. Petty said the Juneteenth Detroit Festival began with cleaning up parks in over a decade ago and has expanded since the holiday became federally recognized in 2021.

"It started in 2010. We started by adopting local parks and cleaning them up and celebrating Juneteenth there. We went through Parks and Rec each year in Detroit and had a good time, but once it became a national holiday, things became a little different. So we decided to step into Highland Park and they welcomed us with open arms," Petty said.

Leona Milton, 42, of Detroit said she is still learning about the history of Juneteenth but wanted to sponsor the festival with her own business, What's the Dill, a pickle-sandwich shop in the University District. She said she's been attending Juneteenth events leading up to Monday. For Milton, the holiday meant bringing peace to the city.

"A lot of people have been involved in the community to get this together to have a peaceful parade," said Milton. "It's all about having fun and having a peaceful day in the city of Detroit."

Following the parade, attendees gathered at Nandi's Knowledge Café, which serves dinner, music and knowledge and hosted the festival in its backyard. Food vendors, artists, a DJ and performers were on hand to provide entertainment and family friendly activities. The lineup was stacked with dance teams, bands, singers and musicians, but without an itinerary; performers decided when they wanted to perform, Petty said.

As a mom and Detroiter, Mays said she is thankful for Monday's Juneteenth celebration and how Detroit is acknowledging the holiday more each year.

"I'm just grateful now that our city has caught on to celebrate it. It means something to me now that the city has caught on and that we finally have the support behind us. Some of our jobs have the day off, so it means a lot to me that people are acknowledging the fact that our freedom is important to us. And when we see other people, we know that our freedom is important to everybody," Mays said.

Hood said she plans on attending the festival annually.

"I want to see it (the festival) get bigger every year," Hood said. "This year was so much bigger than last year and I'm just like, 'Oh my goodness, I'm just loving it.'"