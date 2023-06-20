Driver accused of firing at off-duty Detroit officer on I-94 arrested

Michigan State Police arrested a driver and seized weapons, cash and illegal marijuana from his home in connection with a road-rage incident Monday on Interstate 94 involving gunshots fired at an off-duty Detroit police officer.

Detectives from the Freeway Investigative Support team apprehended the 24-year-old suspect and obtained a search warrant for his Detroit home, MSP said on Twitter.

"They seized two rifles, a pistol, several pounds of illegal marijuana packaged for sale and approximately $50,000," officials said.

The suspect remained at the Detroit Detention Center pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.“This is just another example of the great work the Freeway Investigative Support Team," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District. “Between the relentless work of these detectives and the use of technology, we hope this will serve as a deterrent to those seeking to commit crimes on the freeway."

The gunfire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday on westbound I-94 near Gratiot.

Investigators learned a 22-year-old officer had been driving west from Vernier when the suspect allegedly “began road raging with him by throwing bottles/objects at his vehicle," MSP officials said. "At some point near Gratiot, the victim heard a pop and subsequently discovered his vehicle was hit by gunfire."

The suspect exited at Gratiot, police said. Neither the officer nor his passenger reported injuries.