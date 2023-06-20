Grosse Pointe Woods woman charged with OWI, fleeing scene after killing Fraser teacher

A Grosse Pointe Woods woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a fatal crash after she struck and killed a Fraser High School teacher who was changing a tire on Interstate 94.

Brooke Lynn-Denise Charles, 25, allegedly drove her car off the road on I-94 while she was intoxicated sometime after 10 p.m. June 13, striking Connor McMahon, 23, of Roseville, and killing him, according to a press release from Wayne County prosecutors. Charles allegedly fled from the scene of the crash on foot and was arrested by Harper Woods police.

McMahon had pulled over to the right shoulder of I-94, near Beaufait Street in Harper Woods, to change a flat tire. Michigan State Police troopers found him unresponsive outside of his vehicle and pronounced him dead.

Charles was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, leaving the scene of a crash that caused death and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

"A series of horrible — and allegedly criminal decisions by now Defendant Charles — led her to being charged with numerous offenses. The evidence will show that she caused the death of Connor McMahon, a much beloved teacher," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "The messaging about drinking and driving has been around for decades. It cannot be repeated enough."

McMahon's parents said their son's flashers were on and he was changing his tire on the shoulder side of his own vehicle. Kathleen McMahon said she is glad Charles was apprehended and hopes there will be some kind of consequence.

"She left my son lying on I-94," Corey McMahon said of the driver suspected of hitting his son.

Connor McMahon was on his way home from a rained-out Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park. He was about to begin his sixth summer as a counselor at the Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe's day camp and the group had organized a staff bonding experience, said Corey and Kathleen McMahon.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for McMahon's funeral services, and his parents said they plan to start a scholarship at Fraser High School with the rest of the funds.

Charles has a probable cause conference scheduled for June 28 in 32A District Court in Harper Woods.

Reporter Hannah Mackay contributed to this story.