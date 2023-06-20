Hamtramck theatre plans LGBTQ festival in response to City Council's Pride flag ban

Hamtramck — A Hamtramck City Council decision to ban Pride and other flags from city property sent shockwaves beyond the tiny Detroit community last week.

Some southeast Michigan communities have responded by waving the rainbow flag, and some leaders are responding by organizing events in Hamtramck for the LGBTQ+ community. The council's resolution also banned flying religious, ethnic, racial and political flags on city property.

Planet Ant Theatre, a nonprofit performing arts theater in Hamtramck, will host a festival called "Alphabet Fest" in response to council's flag ban, said Darren Shelton, executive director of the theater.

"A lot of people are organizing things like marches and protests, which are great, but we wanted to organize a big celebration because I think that is equally important," Shelton said.

The one-day festival will be a chance for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate, raise funds and network, Shelton said. Alphabet Fest will feature a lineup of social networking events, dance parties, open mic, improv shows, DJs and live musicians on all three stages from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 28. A full lineup of performers will be announced; a Ghost Light Live Music series featuring the DeCarlo Family has been confirmed.

Tickets are available online, and Planet Ant Theatre will accept donations to expand their LGBTQ+ programs like theater classes, workshops and shows. Proceeds will go toward the fundraiser launched over the weekend, which generated $2,000 within the first three days. Shelton said the goal is to raise $15,000 for everything involving the LGBTQ+ community at the theater, including security.

"I do think it is important for us to recognize that we have put a little bit of a target on our backs and having things like added event security and added cameras will really help ensure the safety of this community that does call our location and our facilities home," Shelton said.

More:Metro Detroit communities keep flying Pride, other flags

Shelton said the theater has received backlash for its support of the LGBTQ+ community in forms of bad ratings online and people yelling profanity when they pass by. Despite some criticism, Shelton said he expects a sold-out night of events to support their programs.

"I want to provide a celebration, a celebration where our community members, LGBTQ+ or allies or anything in between can come and be their whole true self loudly ... but on top of that I also think that our community can raise more money that can support the ongoing programming within our organization," he said.

Ahead of the festival, a protest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hamtramck City Hall against the flag resolution.

Wayne State University gender and sexuality graduate student Amanda Levitt organized the demonstration after hearing about the resolution last week.

Levitt said she doesn't want to see the flag ban divide Hamtramck residents further.

slewis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @shawntay_lewis