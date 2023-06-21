Man, 25, found shot Wednesday in Southfield hotel parking lot

A Detroit man is in critical condition after he was found shot Wednesday in a Southfield hotel parking lot, officials said.

Police were called at about 2:20 a.m. to the parking lot of the Radisson Hotel on Telegraph Road near the Lodge Freeway for a report of a shooting.

They arrived and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities. Officers began life-saving measures until medics could take the man to a hospital, they said.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said police arrested a suspect, a 32-year-old Oak Park man, after an investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Southfield police at (248) 796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

