Man arrested in fatal Tuesday shooting at Taylor motel

Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a woman who was found at a motel in Taylor on Tuesday, officials said.

They also said they have one person in custody who has admitted to killing her.

Investigators said the suspect at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday flagged down a Michigan State Police trooper at a gas station near the intersection of Goddard and Telegraph roads.

He told the trooper to arrest him because he murdered his girlfriend, according to authorities.

Taylor police officers went to the Tel Wick Inn on Telegraph Road at Wick Road to conduct a welfare check and found the deceased woman in one of the motel's rooms.

Police said the woman appears to have died from a single gunshot wound.

Officials said they are not releasing any further details at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez