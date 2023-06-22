1 wounded, 1 arrested after melee at Taylor park

An Inkster man was shot in the back during a melee Wednesday with about 150 people at a Taylor park, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released and a Detroit man is being held in connection with the shooting, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers were called to Northwest Park in Tayor for a report of a large fight with shots fired. The park is on Van Born Road between Telegraph and John Daly roads near Dearborn Heights and Inkster.

Police arrived and found a large group, estimated to have as many as 150 people in it, fighting and being disorderly, they said. Dearborn Heights Police officers and Michigan State Police troopers arrived to help Taylor officers.

They also said members of the group refused to provide police with statements and were uncooperative. However, investigators learned the group had gathered at the park for a memorial service for a child who died recently.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez