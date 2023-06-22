3 accused of snatching drugs from Livonia pharmacy charged

Three men have been charged in connection with the robbery of a Livonia pharmacy last week, police said.

Dwayne Brown, 29, of Detroit, Quentin Bridges, 23, also of Detroit, and Alonzo White, 19, of Oak Park, were arraigned Tuesday in 16th District Court in Livonia.

The three are accused of storming into a drugstore, jumping over a pharmacy counter and assaulting a store employee before stealing cash and drugs, officials said. The stolen drugs included fentanyl and oxycodone, they said.

Brown, Bridges and White were each charged with unarmed robbery, a 15-year felony, and larceny in a building, a 4-year felony.

Authorities said officers were called at about 5:50 p.m. last Friday to Ray's Pharmacy on Professional Center Drive near Six Mile and Newburgh roads for a report of a robbery. The suspects fled before police arrived but a store employee told officers the suspects had arrived in a blue Kia Forte.

Minutes later, an officer on traffic patrol spotted a car matching the suspect vehicle description on eastbound Interstate 96 east of Newburgh Road. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle's driver refused to pull over.

Police followed the vehicle as it exited the freeway onto Schoolcraft Road west of Merriman Road. The car then sped south on Merriman, officials said. The Kia ran a red light at Plymouth Road and struck a 2018 Corvette. It then hit a Dodge Caravan before it crashed into a telephone pole, according to police.

The three people inside the Kia exited the car and ran but were arrested. Police learned later that the Kia had been reported stolen.

Officials said the Corvette's driver, a 28-year-old Livonia man, and the four occupants of the minivan, driven by a 41-year-old Illinois man, were all unharmed in the crash. Brown was taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash.

A judge ordered Brown and White held without bond but set Bridges' bond at $500,000. The judge also scheduled all three to appear in court next week for a probable cause conference.

