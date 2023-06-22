Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit breaks ground on phase 2 of new facility

A Dearborn animal rescue broke ground Thursday on phase two of construction at a new location — but said they still have to raise more than $3 million to complete the project.

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit celebrated the groundbreaking at their Reckinger Road facility with a panel of speakers from FAMD's president, board chair and the Mayor of Dearborn, along with refreshments, a tour of the new facility — and adorable adoptable animals.

During phase two of construction, 10,000 square feet will be added to the facility that will include a new animal intake and evaluation space, community educational space, medical facilities and administrative offices.

There was also an untraditional ribbon cutting ceremony, with an enlarged image of the old building that FAMD President and CEO Cory Keller ripped through to symbolize new beginnings at Reckinger Road.

The organization is in the process of relocating from their Greenfield Administrative and Animals Services intake facility, but has only been able to raise 57% of the funding needed to complete phase two of the construction project.

"We have to be out of our Greenfield location by the end of the year. So, we're essentially flying and building the airplane at the same time," said Cory Keller, president and CEO of FAMD. "We need your support. We need your help. We need your resources, and we need to come together not only just as friends because we are friends for animals, but as family."

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud expressed his support and also emphasized the need for a new facility at the ceremony.

"The reality is more than just caring for the pets and the animals that come through these doors," he said. "We want to make sure that the employees and staff are also working in an area that is meaningful and of high quality to them."

The Greenfield building, which is still used for intake and to shelter animals who are not adoption-ready, suffers from crumbling floors, water leaks and an outdated HVAC system, Keller said.

Keller also explained that the kennels at the Greenfield shelter are facing each other, which stressed out the dogs, and that the cage sizes are not ideal.

"The Greenfield location is run down and redundant," said MaryAnn Wright, chair of the board of FAMD. "By completing Phase Two of the Reckinger building, we will be able to take better care of the 2,500 animals that pass through our doors each year."

The overcrowded Greenfield location is owned by the city of Dearborn, which will determine what its future holds.

FAMD will launch a capital campaign landing page on their website with information about how people can donate, provide support, see naming opportunities available and monitor the construction process.

For more information on how you can adopt a pet, support their campaign or volunteer, visit Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (metrodetroitanimals.org).