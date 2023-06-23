2 paraprofessionals removed from Detroit school, 1 charged with abuse, assault

Southfield — Two paraprofessionals have been removed from a Detroit school for children with special needs for assaulting children they work with, one of whom is facing criminal charges, according to a Detroit Public Schools official.

Moses Field Center paraprofessional Felicia Perkins, 51, is charged in Wayne County with fourth-degree child abuse and misdemeanor assault in connection with an incident where she allegedly put her hands around a 12-year-old student's neck, shook him and lifted him from his chair by his neck, according to an employee discipline report from the Detroit Public School district.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller confirmed the charges, saying Perkins allegedly choked the boy and pulled him out of the cafeteria while holding the back of his neck. Charges were filed in May, Miller said.

The January incident with the 12-year-old student was recorded on video, according to the DPS discipline report. Perkins said in a written statement she felt threatened by the student's threats to have several family members attack her, according to the report. The district had additional video from four days before the incident with the 12-year-old of Perkins swatting at another student and aggressively pulling his arm and chair in response to him holding a shoe in her direction, according to the report.

Perkins was fired from Detroit schools last week during the board of education meeting, according to meeting minutes.

The mother of the 12-year-old boy, Tina Gross, said during a press conference Thursday that she didn't hear from the school about the paraprofessional being accused of assaulting her son. She heard about it from someone else originally and hadn't realized the extent of the assault until she got a subpoena from Detroit's 36th District Court to testify.

"I really want justice for my son and I really want that principal to be removed," Gross said Thursday during a press conference.

Her son functions at a kindergarten level, Gross said.

"No one from the school called to inform me of anything," Gross said. "My son came home and said that he was choked and slapped by a teacher. I didn't know what to believe until I received the (subpoena)."

A second paraprofessional who was involved in an investigation into child abuse at Moses Field also no longer is employed by the district, said DPS Assistant Superintendent of Communications Chrystal Wilson. There's no record in school board minutes that the paraprofessional was fired, and Wilson did not respond to clarify if the person resigned or were fired. Wilson said the investigation found "improper conduct" by the paraprofessional.

Caroletta Sprinkle, an attorney who is representing Gross and other families of students at Moses Field, said she is sure there are other families and children in Detroit who have experienced the abuse, neglect or improper restraints as well.

"You trust in your heart the individuals who work in these positions will properly care for your child," Sprinkle said. "School should be a safe environment for all children regardless of special needs."

Sprinkle said Detroit schools need to be held accountable and need to make some changes.

"We are looking for policy changes, we're looking for administrative changes and we’re looking for corrections," Sprinkle said at a press conference Thursday. "This is something these parents weren't aware of, that the children aren't able to speak on. If we don't include those measures in a lawsuit it's just going to continue to happen."

Angela Leaks, the parent of a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly hit in the back of her head by a teacher, said the principal should be penalized for allegedly knowing about the abuse but not doing anything about it. Wilson said there is no evidence administrators or staff knew of abuse.

Leaks said at Thursday's press conference she heard about the issues at Moses Brown from a report in the Detroit Native Sun newspaper and asked her daughter if she knew about it. Her daughter told Leak her teacher hit her on the head, Leak said.

She removed her daughter from the school in April, too concerned to let her continue attending. Leak homeschools her daughter now and does the best she can to teach her, she said.

Tanisha Floyd first heard in June, a week before school ended for the year, that police were investigating the abuse, she said at the Thursday press conference. An officer told her that her daughter was one of the children being looked into.

Her 12-year-old daughter had been left in a restraint chair for hours, Floyd said. Her daughter had come home twice double-diapered and once with her soiled pants in a bag.

Her daughter started to regress and become more emotional, Floyd said. In the mornings, she would cry and not want to go to school. Floyd realizes now that her daughter was acting out because she was scared and looking for someone to help her.

"She'll sit in that chair all day and she wasn't even getting changed right," Floyd said. "I was furious. I was super furious because no one told me anything. … It was heart dropping to even hear about it because my child is non-verbal and doesn't walk on her own; she needs help with everything."

