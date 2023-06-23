Taylor man charged with fatal shooting of girlfriend in motel room

A Taylor man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in a Taylor motel room, according to prosecutors.

Nickolas Cannon, 42, allegedly shot his girlfriend Lakeshia Smith at about 5:49 p.m. Tuesday inside a motel room in the 9300 block of North Telegraph Road in Taylor after an argument between the two escalated, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police found Smith, 38, of Detroit, inside the motel room with a gunshot wound to the forehead, according to the press release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cannon was charged with first-degree murder, third offense domestic violence and two counts of felony firearm.

He's expected to be arraigned in 23rd District Court Friday afternoon.

